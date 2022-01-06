Van ECK Associates Corp Has $456,000 Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,920,000 after buying an additional 559,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after acquiring an additional 787,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CubeSmart by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,882,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,443,000 after acquiring an additional 465,249 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,264,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,117,000 after acquiring an additional 516,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.