Van ECK Associates Corp Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SMART Global by 159.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Amundi acquired a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $224,000.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.06. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Europe increased their price target on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

