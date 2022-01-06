Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,963 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

NNDM stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,187.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

