Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 13,700 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 61.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AM opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

