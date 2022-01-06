Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 123.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 106.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 40.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IRDM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -426.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.17.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

