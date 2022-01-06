VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Stock Price Down 0%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $24.91. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF stock. Mendel Money Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.