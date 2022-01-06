Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 125,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,179,666 shares.The stock last traded at $83.13 and had previously closed at $80.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 788.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 74,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 38,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

