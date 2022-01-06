Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Gap Down to $182.33

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $182.33, but opened at $175.99. Vanguard Extended Market ETF shares last traded at $175.99, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after buying an additional 453,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,247,000 after buying an additional 77,172 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,653,000 after buying an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,729,000 after buying an additional 105,090 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

