Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Boosted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 14.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $167,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251,604 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,210,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,545,000 after acquiring an additional 621,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.02. 96,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,185,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

