Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 11.1% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $31,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,591,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,676,000 after buying an additional 536,533 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after buying an additional 797,150 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,766,000 after buying an additional 244,902 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,284,858. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $58.31 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.