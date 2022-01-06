Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Stordahl Capital Management Inc.

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,881,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.