Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,865,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,546,000 after acquiring an additional 35,287 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,095,000 after acquiring an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,828,000.

VGK opened at $68.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

