Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 100,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 885,328 shares.The stock last traded at $77.65 and had previously closed at $78.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.61.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.