Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Boosted by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $319.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $318.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.71.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

