Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $86.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.63 and a 12-month high of $92.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

