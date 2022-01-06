Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Fairfield Bush & CO.

Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,196,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,955,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,237,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.69. 6,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,864. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $82.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

