Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the November 30th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,887,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $52.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,512,000 after buying an additional 982,442 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,475 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,136,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after purchasing an additional 717,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,870,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,649,000 after purchasing an additional 72,129 shares in the last quarter.

