Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the November 30th total of 256,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,716,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

