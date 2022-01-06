Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Peninsula Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 4.4% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $221.92. 220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,537. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $195.41 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

