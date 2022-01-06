Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Boosted by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $228.30. 917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $191.00 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.