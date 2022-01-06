Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Position Raised by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 9.2% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $653,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.29. 770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,778. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.11. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $121.29 and a 52-week high of $154.02.

