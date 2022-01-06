Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,158,000.

BND stock opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $88.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

