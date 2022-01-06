Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,867 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,219.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 197,788 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,080,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,067,000 after purchasing an additional 123,983 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $1,450,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $63.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,233. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

