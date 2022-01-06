Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.72. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $191.42 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

