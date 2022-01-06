Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.23

Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 1450447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

VECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 45,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

