Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.00

Shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 13664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.38.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Velo3D in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velo3D from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Velo3D in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Velo3D Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. VK Services LLC bought a new position in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,555,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000.

Velo3D Company Profile (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

