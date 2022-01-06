Verona Pharma’s (VRNA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 264.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRNA. lifted their target price on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.85. 1,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $411.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.61.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $33,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,144 shares of company stock worth $47,790. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,715,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

