Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,527.00 and a beta of 0.82. Vertex has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $110.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $421,722.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vertex by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vertex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vertex by 469.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vertex by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vertex by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

