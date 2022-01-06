Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,345,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Verus International stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Verus International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of packaged goods, foodstuff distribution, and wholesale trade. Its products include frozen foods, particularly meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries with beverages. The firm also offers old-storage facilities and began seeking international sources for fresh fruit, produce, and similar perishables.

