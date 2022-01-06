Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,345,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Verus International stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Verus International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
Verus International Company Profile
See Also: Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Verus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.