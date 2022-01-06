Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Up to $8.09

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.09, but opened at $8.39. Viant Technology shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 224 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. lowered their target price on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 1.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter worth about $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 1,326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 993,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,630,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Viant Technology by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 827,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 480,355 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

