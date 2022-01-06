Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18,717 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1,243.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 133,647 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 34.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 103,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 142.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 41.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDE shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

