Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 473 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after buying an additional 1,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,264,000 after buying an additional 440,562 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Datadog by 7.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,393,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,176,000 after buying an additional 221,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 16.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,072,000 after buying an additional 385,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $145.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.42 and a 200 day moving average of $145.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,039.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $1,027,968.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,272,805 shares of company stock valued at $392,078,844 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

