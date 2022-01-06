Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,233,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1,053.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 202,455 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Installed Building Products by 6,265.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,190,000 after acquiring an additional 178,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $13,966,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.64. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.36 and a 52 week high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total transaction of $69,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total value of $3,942,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock worth $24,997,505 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBP shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.63.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

