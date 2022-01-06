Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 158.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after buying an additional 451,803 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 180.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after buying an additional 327,455 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at about $48,693,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 17.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after buying an additional 255,496 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 44.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after buying an additional 246,263 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.23.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total value of $4,939,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,445 shares of company stock worth $13,357,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.62 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.