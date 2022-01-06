Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 56,763 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUTH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RUTH stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.32.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

