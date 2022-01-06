Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 24,040 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 727,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 281,720 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

PAHC stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $826.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

