VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Up 44.5% in December

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the November 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,987. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $71.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.35.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.
