VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Up 44.5% in December

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the November 30th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,987. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $53.36 and a 1 year high of $71.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDC. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter.

