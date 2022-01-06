VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.86 and last traded at $68.86. 738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.01.

