Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Up 29.4% in December

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VCISY opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Vinci has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

