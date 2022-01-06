Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Up 6%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.27. 230,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,245,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIPS. New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vipshop by 59.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 52.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 227.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

