Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Up 6%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.27. 230,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,245,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VIPS. New Street Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.
The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vipshop by 59.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 52.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 227.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
