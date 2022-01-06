Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,723 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 81.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

