VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $893,000 in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

ERTH traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $65.82. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,541. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $83.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.20.

