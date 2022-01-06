VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Amundi bought a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,762 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Enbridge by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.48. 37,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.