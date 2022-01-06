VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 58,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.1% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. State Street Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after buying an additional 1,385,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,289,000 after buying an additional 1,435,230 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after buying an additional 3,348,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after buying an additional 3,594,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

MRK stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.61. 146,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,704,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.53%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

