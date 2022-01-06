VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 677 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Meta Platforms by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,700,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $916,654,000 after acquiring an additional 407,569 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,328,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $450,744,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 117,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.32, for a total value of $25,575,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,358 shares of company stock valued at $290,170,848 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Shares of FB traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $334.45. The stock had a trading volume of 128,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,118,049. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

