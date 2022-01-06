VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,057,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,761,000 after buying an additional 2,141,139 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 21,919.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after buying an additional 1,324,153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after buying an additional 546,949 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $150.31. The company had a trading volume of 130,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,917. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.07 and a 1 year high of $149.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.