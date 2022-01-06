Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.80

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 4476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSTO. Aegis raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.
The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29.
In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Robert M. Tarola acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:VSTO)
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
