Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.80

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 4476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSTO. Aegis raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Robert M. Tarola acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

