Vitae Price Tops $0.35 (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Vitae has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,958.02 or 1.00155802 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 1,581,779,045.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.