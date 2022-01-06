Vitae (VITAE) Market Cap Achieves $6.84 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Vitae has a total market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,981.91 or 0.99997381 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1,581,779,045.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

