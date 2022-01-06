VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran Sells 550 Shares

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $10,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $93,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $93,700.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $90,750.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $2,144,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:VZIO opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZIO. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

